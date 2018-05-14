Login
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear

Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...

14 may 2018

GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry

Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...

07 may 2018

Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers

De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...

03 may 2018

Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve

Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...

23 april 2018

James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year

Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...

16 april 2018

Mountain Province Diamonds announces March 31, 2018 quarter end results

14 may 2018
News

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars.
Earnings from mine operations of $24.6 million and net income of $0.7 million or $0.00 per share for the first quarter of 2018 with adjusted EBITDA1 of $33.2 million. Approximately 786,000 tonnes of ore were treated through the process plant and 1,641,000 carats recovered, on a 100% basis, for an average recovered grade of 2.09 carats per tonne, in line with budget. The Company’s 49% attributable share of diamond production for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was approximately 804,000 carats.
Quarter end cash position of $28.7 million and net working capital of $113.5 million.
The Company conducted two tender sales in the first quarter of 2018, through it diamond broker based in Antwerp, Belgium. Mountain Province anticipates conducting three tender sales in the second quarter, two tender sales in the third quarter and three tender sales in the fourth quarter.
Total sales of $67 million (US$52 million) in the first quarter of 2018. Revenue was realized through the first two tender sales of the 2018 year. Average realization in the first quarter was $126 Canadian dollars per carat sold (US$99 per carat). Customer participation rates at the Company’s two tender sales concluded in the first quarter were very strong. The average number of customers placing bids increased by 30% over 2017 levels and the number of bids received per lot increased from an average of eleven in 2017 to over fourteen this quarter. The average number of lots per sale (164, compared with an average 125 in 2017) was elevated due to the large number of individual fancy and special stones which were marketed as individual stone lots.
Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué JV, located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

