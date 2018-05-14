Exclusive
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year
Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...
16 april 2018
GJEPC’s ‘White Paper’ to self-regulate trade
Image credit: India’s Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council
Hon’ble Minister for Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation, Shri Suresh Prabhu, who also unveiled a ‘White Paper’ drafted by GJEPC said, “I am happy that such a ‘White Paper’ on Diamond and Jewellery financing has been brought out by the Council. I hope the active participation of Banks, ECGC and other stakeholders will help in strategizing for the development of the Gems and Jewellery industry that has a proven track record of being labour intensive, continuous job creation and economic development.”
The minister also added, “We will never encourage wrongdoers in the industry but will ask our financial system to support all genuine players in the gems and Jewellery sector. This is essential to help the industry realise the full potential.”
Pramod Agarwal, Chairman GJEPC said, “The point is, it has taken decades of hard work and commitment to developing this industry in India. And we wish to take this industry to new heights in the future and contribute to the country’s economic growth and generate employment. We, as an industry, promise to address the issues to the satisfaction of the banks. In fact, this is the only industry in India that has created arbitration mediums with the banks and parties in case of NPA to achieve recoveries.”
Commerce Secretary Ms Rita Teaotia welcomed the initiatives of the council such as MyKYC saying, “This initiative will improve confidence and boost lending to the sector and as well ensure better sharing of information and transparency and growth of this SME sector. It is important for the banking sector to support gems and jewellery industry as it forms an integral part of the country’s GDP.”
Vice Chairman of GJEPC Colin Shah, who has been at the helm of drafting the white paper said, “The joint efforts of key financiers and industry have been able to address many risk factors and MYKYC will be a single largest contributor in increasing transparency and address relevant risks.” An MoU was also signed between the GJEPC and the AWDC for co-operation on the MyKYCBank platform.
The summit was also attended by Paul Rowley, Executive Vice President, De Beers, Dinesh Kumar Khara, Managing Director, SBI, Manoj Dwivedi, Joint Secretary Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Biju Patnaik, Executive VP and Head, Diamond and Jewellery division IndusInd Bank, M. Senthilnathan, ED, ECGC, and others.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished