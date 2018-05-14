ZCDC seeks independent probe into claims of human rights abuses

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) has tendered for an independent investigation into allegations of human rights abuses at its Marange diamond mines, according to the state-controlled media.

The Herald newspaper reports that the move was in light of a “new anti-Zimbabwe diamonds lobby” led by a local non-governmental organisation, the Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) ahead of the Kimberly Process (KP) intersessional meetings scheduled for Antwerp next month.

"ZCDC has tendered for an independent private investigator to investigate all allegations of human rights abuses," company chief executive Moris Mpofu was quoted as saying.

"Because of our business strategy which seeks to achieve transparency and accountability, ZCDC is open to scrutiny by KPCS or other watchdogs to visit our Mine to investigate and assess things on the ground."

"In all our mining operations we are guided and wholly subscribe to KPCS requirements and continue to ensure that there is total compliance to these requirements."

CNRG executive director Farai Maguwu recently wrote to the KP claiming that Zimbabwean stones fall short of the diamond watchdog's conflict free test.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished