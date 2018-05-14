De Beers tracks first diamonds with blockchain

De Beers said it has for the first time tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of its industry blockchain platform.

The platform, called Tracr™, was expected to launch later this year and would be open to the industry.

“The Tracr project team has demonstrated that it can successfully track a diamond through the value chain, providing asset-traceability assurance in a way that was not possible before,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.

“This is a significant breakthrough made achievable by the close engagement of the pilot participants who share our commitment to industry progress and innovation.”

Five diamond manufacturers – Diacore, Diarough, KGK Group, Rosy Blue NV and Venus Jewel – had been working with De Beers during the development of Tracr and were said to have played a vital role in creating the first blockchain platform to span the entire diamond value chain.

The platform would provide consumers with confidence that registered diamonds are natural and conflict-free, improve visibility and trust within the industry, said De Beers.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished