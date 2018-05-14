Sarine ProfileTM selected to showcase Warren Buffett’s Signature diamonds at Borsheims flagship store

11 may 2018

Sarine Technologies Ltd has announced that Borsheims selected the Sarine ProfileTM to accompany each of Warren Buffett’s very limited series of Signature Diamonds sold at the annual Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting this week in Omaha, Nebraska. Each diamond was engraved on-site by Sarine’s DiaScribeTM system with Buffett’s signature, a personalised commemoration or message of affection of the buyers’ choice and its certificate number.

Borsheims Senior Diamond Buyer Heather Ingraham said, “Our partnership with Sarine provided guests an unforgettable experience – as we sealed many diamonds with not only a girdle inscription of Warren Buffett’s personal signature, but a meaningful message of the guest’s own choosing as well. We are always looking to elevate the experience at Borsheims. New technologies are key.”

Sarine CEO David Block stated, "We are delighted to have been Borsheims supplier of choice for enhanced stone documentation in support of their new customer experience, especially at such a globally recognised affair as Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholders event.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



