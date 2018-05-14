Exclusive
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year
Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...
16 april 2018
Sarine ProfileTM selected to showcase Warren Buffett’s Signature diamonds at Borsheims flagship store
Borsheims Senior Diamond Buyer Heather Ingraham said, “Our partnership with Sarine provided guests an unforgettable experience – as we sealed many diamonds with not only a girdle inscription of Warren Buffett’s personal signature, but a meaningful message of the guest’s own choosing as well. We are always looking to elevate the experience at Borsheims. New technologies are key.”
Sarine CEO David Block stated, "We are delighted to have been Borsheims supplier of choice for enhanced stone documentation in support of their new customer experience, especially at such a globally recognised affair as Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholders event.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished