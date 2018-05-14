Exclusive
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year
Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...
16 april 2018
More than 120 seats sold at five workshops by leading gemmologists at MGJC
More than 70 conference participants from 25 countries - a record - have registered for the half-day workshops on diamonds and coloured gemstones that will be lead and moderated by internationally renowned gemmologists and experts.
Among them - Dr Yuri Shelementiev, managing director of the Gemmological Centre at Moscow State University; Alberto Scarani (GG), of Rome , Italy, a principal of M&A Gemological Instruments, a company specialising in the manufacture of advanced gemmological instruments; Antoinette Matlins, PG, FGA, of Woodstock, Vermont, USA, author of seven books and numerous articles in international media that focus on educating the consumer about gem identification; Guy Borenstein, FGA, EGG, of Ramat Gan, Israel, Vice President of Gemewizard, a company that specializes in gem colour grading and evaluation; and Cara Williams, of Jefferson City, Missouri, USA, Vice President and Senior Gemologist at Stone Group Laboratories and president of Bear Essentials, a wholesale coloured gemstone business.
The 2018 conference is held under the header "Diamonds and Gems in 21st Century".
Dr. Thomas Hainschwang of GGTL laboratories of Lichtenstein), is a leading researcher of treated and synthetic diamonds. He will speak about "Colour origin of untreated and treated natural and synthetic diamonds."Roman Serov - of Octonus, a Finnish instrument developer - who is also affiliated to the Gemmological Center of Moscow University (MSU), will explain "The impact of fluorescence on diamond appearance." Dr. Philip Martineau, Senior Manager at De Beers Physics, United Kingdom, will update the conference participants on "CVD synthetic diamonds and their detection."
Jewellers, gemmologists, appraisers, dealers and other conference participants will receive hands-on instruction and gain new knowledge at workshops on the identification diamonds, emeralds, rubies and sapphires.
Menahem Sevdermish and Guy Borenstein of Gemewizard, Israel, will hold a workshop on "New ruby, sapphire, emerald, and fancy coloured diamonds grading" and explain how to determine their quality and value.
Branko Deljanin, principal of CGL-GRS Swiss Canadian Gemlab of Vancouver, Canada, will guide participants through his workshop on 'The identification of treated synthetic diamonds and treated natural diamonds, loose and mounted." Branko will have synthetic melee diamonds and larger synthetic diamonds on site.
Alberto Scarani and Mikko Åström, of M&A Gemological Instruments (MAGI), will give a workshop on "Advanced Diamond Instruments." They will demonstrate VIS, FTIR, EXA and PL advanced spectrometers for the detection of synthetic diamonds.
Moderated by Conference and Proceedings Editor John Chapman (Gemetrix), a Round Table with six international experts will discuss "The marketing of synthetic diamonds and synthetic gems in 21st century" and answer questions from other delegates.
Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels