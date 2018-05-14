More than 120 seats sold at five workshops by leading gemmologists at MGJC

With about a week to go until the 4th Mediterranean Gemmological and Jewellery Conference (MGJC) kicks off on May 18 in Budva, Montenegro, more than 120 seats sold at five workshops by leading gemmologists, organisers said.

More than 70 conference participants from 25 countries - a record - have registered for the half-day workshops on diamonds and coloured gemstones that will be lead and moderated by internationally renowned gemmologists and experts.

Among them - Dr Yuri Shelementiev, managing director of the Gemmological Centre at Moscow State University; Alberto Scarani (GG), of Rome , Italy, a principal of M&A Gemological Instruments, a company specialising in the manufacture of advanced gemmological instruments; Antoinette Matlins, PG, FGA, of Woodstock, Vermont, USA, author of seven books and numerous articles in international media that focus on educating the consumer about gem identification; Guy Borenstein, FGA, EGG, of Ramat Gan, Israel, Vice President of Gemewizard, a company that specializes in gem colour grading and evaluation; and Cara Williams, of Jefferson City, Missouri, USA, Vice President and Senior Gemologist at Stone Group Laboratories and president of Bear Essentials, a wholesale coloured gemstone business.

The 2018 conference is held under the header "Diamonds and Gems in 21st Century".

Dr. Thomas Hainschwang of GGTL laboratories of Lichtenstein), is a leading researcher of treated and synthetic diamonds. He will speak about "Colour origin of untreated and treated natural and synthetic diamonds."Roman Serov - of Octonus, a Finnish instrument developer - who is also affiliated to the Gemmological Center of Moscow University (MSU), will explain "The impact of fluorescence on diamond appearance." Dr. Philip Martineau, Senior Manager at De Beers Physics, United Kingdom, will update the conference participants on "CVD synthetic diamonds and their detection."

Jewellers, gemmologists, appraisers, dealers and other conference participants will receive hands-on instruction and gain new knowledge at workshops on the identification diamonds, emeralds, rubies and sapphires.

Menahem Sevdermish and Guy Borenstein of Gemewizard, Israel, will hold a workshop on "New ruby, sapphire, emerald, and fancy coloured diamonds grading" and explain how to determine their quality and value.

Branko Deljanin, principal of CGL-GRS Swiss Canadian Gemlab of Vancouver, Canada, will guide participants through his workshop on 'The identification of treated synthetic diamonds and treated natural diamonds, loose and mounted." Branko will have synthetic melee diamonds and larger synthetic diamonds on site.

Alberto Scarani and Mikko Åström, of M&A Gemological Instruments (MAGI), will give a workshop on "Advanced Diamond Instruments." They will demonstrate VIS, FTIR, EXA and PL advanced spectrometers for the detection of synthetic diamonds.

Moderated by Conference and Proceedings Editor John Chapman (Gemetrix), a Round Table with six international experts will discuss "The marketing of synthetic diamonds and synthetic gems in 21st century" and answer questions from other delegates.



Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels



