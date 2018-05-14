No date set for parly probing of Mugabe over Marange diamonds – report

Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe will not appear before a parliament committee this week as the august house’s clerk is yet to write to the fallen leader.

A parliamentary committee on mines and energy resolved last month to summon Mugabe to answer questions on corruption in the diamond industry.

He claimed in 2016 that Zimbabwe only received $2 billion from about $15 billion obtained from diamond sales since 2006.

"The committee had already resolved to invite the former president to give evidence," AFP quoted committee chairperson Temba Mliswa as saying.

"It is the clerk of parliament who will write to him (Mugabe) to come to parliament."

The committee previously interviewed former ministers, police and intelligence chiefs to answer on diamond mining operations at the vast Chiadzwa gem fields.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished