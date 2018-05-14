Pangolin recovers two diamonds at Malatswae project

11 may 2018

Pangolin Diamonds has recovered two diamonds and 100 positive kimberlite indicators from a 4-hectare soil sampling grid at the MAL 001 drill target located in its wholly-owned Malatswae project in Botswana.

The diamonds were both in excess of 1mm in long axis size, it said.

Pangolin also said that the majority of the indicators analysed were garnets and consist predominantly of peridotic garnets which include four G10 garnets and an additional 41 garnets consistent with a derivation from the diamond stability field.

Only two eclogitic garnets were recovered.

The company recovered a white diamond last month from a third phase soil sample grid at its wholly-owned Jwaneng south kimberlite project, also in Botswana.

The white diamond measuring about 1 mm in its long axis was a fragment of the original diamond.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



