Lucara Diamond’s Q1 core earnings drop 71.4pct to $1.4 mn

11 may 2018

Lucara Diamond’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) eased 71.4 percent to $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $4.9 million, a year earlier, according to the company’s first quarter financial results.

The company recorded revenues of $25.4 million during the period under review against $26.1 million in the comparative quarter, while earnings per share was $0.02.

It said revenue from EBITDA and earnings per share performance were as expected and reflect the overall timing of the company's sales tenders with a single tender held during the first quarter.

Lucara also produced 75,698 carats in the first quarter.

A total of 218 specials (single diamonds larger than 10.8 carats) were recovered including four diamonds greater than 100 carats in weight.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished