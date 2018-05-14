WFDB & IDMA cancel 2018 World Diamond Congress

10 may 2018

World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA) have cancelled the 38th World Diamond Congress scheduled to be held in Tel Aviv, Israel, from June 19 to 21, due to weak response to registration, regrets an announcement from the organisers.

The statement also says that influenced by the rising tension in the region, they have reached a decision to postpone the Congress. The Congress is the biennial gathering of the WFDB and IDMA.

In a joint statement, WFDB President Ernie Blom and IDMA President Ronnie VanderLinden said, "It is obviously with very great regret that we have reached the decision to cancel the Congress. We had a full agenda of issues regarding the state of the global diamond industry and preparations were in full swing. However, we have to take all factors into account, and felt it was the correct decision to make which is in the best interests of all concerned. The Congress will be held at a later date which will be determined in the near future.”

The Congress was being organized by the Israel Diamond Exchange, and was due to feature a section on how technology can aid the diamond industry, among other matters.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished