Finsch, Cullinan projects should deliver before Petra’s shares start to perform

10 may 2018

Goldman Sachs said although the market view on diamonds has improved over the last six to 12 months, Petra Diamonds’ investors need to see delivery of the Finsch and Cullinan projects in South Africa and the much promised free cashflow inflection, before the shares start to perform.

MiningMx reports that the company’s aggressive expansion campaign to 5-million carats from less than a million had led to a huge debt build, which was further compounded by the weaker South African rand, a number of operational setbacks, and weaker diamond prices.

However, RBC Capital Markets, a global investment bank, said the diamond market appears to be on the cusp of a recovery.

MiningMx quoted the bank as saying that De Beers production downgrade from 2019 to 2020, which would bring between 2-million and 4-million carats of diamonds out of the market or 2.5 percent of the global market, was expected to boost prices.

“We expect diamond prices to recover 4.5% in the 2018 calendar year and a further 3.4% in the 2019 financial year as prices begin the shift back towards tighter markets,” it said.

The company was said to be focusing on paying its debt, which was at $644.7 million as of December 31.

It recently concluded an agreement with its lenders for a waiver of its December 2017 EBITDA covenants related to its banking facilities and a resetting of debt agreements for 2018.

The new debt covenants struck with Absa Bank, Nedbank, Firstrand Bank and Investec Asset Management would allow for the interest rate on the loans to increase by up to two percent subject to how much the ratio of Petra's net debt to consolidated EBITDA was breached.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished