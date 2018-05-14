DDE elects its New Board of Directors

10 may 2018

Image credit: DDE

DMCC’s Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) has elected its new Board of Directors. Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman-DDE said: “We welcome the newly elected Board of Directors to the DDE who will bring in fresh views and expertise to further boost our key strategic goals, particularly around rough and polished diamond tenders, to elevate our diamond marketplace for the benefit of Dubai and the industry worldwide.”The newly elected DDE Board of Directors is as follows:Chairman: Ahmed Bin SulayemDirectors:• Amit Dhamani, CEO and Managing Director, Dhamani Jewels• Davy Blommaert, Unit Head Precious Metals & Diamonds, National Bank of Fujairah• Gautam Sashittal, CEO, DMCC• Maryam Al Hashemi, Director of the UAE Kimberley Process Office·• Mike Aggett, General Manager, TAGS• Rihen Mehta, Chairman, 7 Cs Group• Sanjeev Dutta, Executive Director – Commodities, DMCC“The Dubai Diamond Exchange sits at the heart of the region’s diamond trade and offers a significant contribution to the United Arab Emirate’s national economic diversification strategy,” said Gautam Sashittal, Chief Executive Officer, DMCC.