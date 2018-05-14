Exclusive
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year
Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...
16 april 2018
IDI appoints Adv. Aviel Elia as new Managing Director
Image credit: IDI
Elia, an attorney, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of IDI’s management team, Elia has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating all critical company transactions. He holds a BA in Business Administration and LLB from the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya, and is studying towards an Executive MBA at Hebrew University.
IDI Chairman Boaz Moldawsky said, “I am very pleased that Aviel Elia has agreed to assume the position of IDI Managing Director. Aviel is very well versed in IDI’s mission and activities. He has shown leadership, initiative and commitment. We are all very pleased that he will now be leading the organization.”
Aviel Elia said, “I am very excited to assume my new role with IDI and to lead its talented and devoted staff. I was fortunate to have worked under Eli Avidar and I learned a great deal from him. IDI is in a unique position to work together with all parts of the industry to strengthen the Israeli diamond sector, by initiating new projects and by providing important assistance and tools to diamantaires, as we have in the past.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished