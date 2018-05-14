GIT invites entries for its World Jewelry Design Awards 2018

The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) invites designers worldwide to compete for the winning cash prize of $9,000 in the 12th edition of the international jewelry design contest under the theme of ‘The Pearl of Wisdom – Illumination from under the Surface’. Submissions are open until May 28, 2018, says a press note from the organization.

Ms. Duangkamol Jiambutr, Director GIT believes this activity is in line with the mission of GIT in developing the workforce to enter the gems and jewelry industry. GIT also believes that the contest will encourage designers to keep producing creative jewelry designs.

GIT will announce the winners of the contest on September 10, 2018 and the design of the finalists will be made into jewelry to be exhibited at the 62nd Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair that will be held from September 7 to 11, 2018 at Challenger Hall, IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani.

Winners will receive awards from Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Mahidol. The awards will be divided into two categories: the award from the decision of honorary judges, and the Popular Design Award 2018, that is open for the public to vote from the 20 top designs through the official website.

Contestants are requested to submit their design under the designated theme in the format of colored drawings (open to any technique) or computer renderings. The submission may be in physical copies or digital files to be sent to the Training Department, the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand, 140, 140/1-3, 140/5 at ITF Tower, 3rd floor, Silom Rd., Suriwongse, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500 until May 28, 2018.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished