Exclusive
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year
Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...
16 april 2018
GIT invites entries for its World Jewelry Design Awards 2018
Ms. Duangkamol Jiambutr, Director GIT believes this activity is in line with the mission of GIT in developing the workforce to enter the gems and jewelry industry. GIT also believes that the contest will encourage designers to keep producing creative jewelry designs.
GIT will announce the winners of the contest on September 10, 2018 and the design of the finalists will be made into jewelry to be exhibited at the 62nd Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair that will be held from September 7 to 11, 2018 at Challenger Hall, IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani.
Winners will receive awards from Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Mahidol. The awards will be divided into two categories: the award from the decision of honorary judges, and the Popular Design Award 2018, that is open for the public to vote from the 20 top designs through the official website.
Contestants are requested to submit their design under the designated theme in the format of colored drawings (open to any technique) or computer renderings. The submission may be in physical copies or digital files to be sent to the Training Department, the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand, 140, 140/1-3, 140/5 at ITF Tower, 3rd floor, Silom Rd., Suriwongse, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500 until May 28, 2018.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished