10 may 2018

DDA Trading Bvba announced its May polished diamond tender.

It will be offering approximately 4000cts of Polished Diamonds.

Viewings are taking place by appointment only in Antwerp at DDA trading’s office from Monday 14th to Wednesday 23rd May with the sale closing on Wednesday 23rd.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels