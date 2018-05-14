Fura Gems discovers exceptional 25.97 ct Colombian Emerald

Fura Gems Inc has discovered a rare and exceptional 25.97 ct rough emerald at its Coscuez Colombian Emerald Mine located in Boyacá, Colombia, according to a press note from the company.

This Colombian Emerald is considered rare and exceptional due to its size, colour saturation and clarity. The 25.97 carat emerald has been named the “ÄRE Emerald”, named after a figure in ancient Colombian mythology responsible for the creation of the primary sources of emeralds in Colombia’s Boyacá region: the Fura and Tena mountains as well as the Rio Minero River.

“We are thrilled with the discovery of this exceptional emerald in these very early stages of our bulk sampling program. The results of this program so far have well exceeded the expectations of our highly qualified management team. The quality of the ÄRE Emerald truly represents the opportunity and prestige of the Colombian Emerald, which are the most sought-after emeralds in the world,” commented Dev Shetty, President & CEO of Fura. “Work has also already commenced on the maiden mineral resource at Coscuez, and we are hoping to have this completed by Q4 of this year. Fura is still a Company in its infancy but I am proud of the progress that we have made to date.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



