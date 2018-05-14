HRD Antwerp India opens new office at BDB-Mumbai

08 may 2018

HRD Antwerp India has opened a new office at the Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB), with the BDB Management Committee welcoming the Chief Guest for the opening, Peter Huyghebaert – Consul General for Belgium in Mumbai.

HRD Antwerp India has also opened a jewelry grading facility in SEEPZ, Mumbai to cater to the export market. Michel Janssens, CEO - HRD Antwerp, “We believe in the Indian market and we are here to grow further. The opening of our BDB and SEEPZ office is the first step in growing our presence in India.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished