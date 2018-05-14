Annual Meeting of Mujeres Brillantes Women 2018 to be held in Spain

08 may 2018

The international group Mujeres Brillantes, which aims to increase the role of women in the jeweler sector worldwide, has announced that the city chosen to host the 2018 General Meeting will be Madrid, Spain.

The Meeting will be held in September during the Jewelery Show – Madrid Joya from September 11st to September 16th. The Fair is the main one in Spain and one of the most prestigious in Europe.

The idea of the Mujeres Brillantes since its creation is to hold these Annual Meetings in different cities to increase the relevance of the role of women, in addition to raising the awareness of industry leaders to change their strategies and give women more opportunities in leadership positions.

In 2018, three cities were in contention to hold this meeting that was held in Panama City, in 2016, where the initiative was created. In 2017 the Meeting was held in Vicenza, Italy during the VicenzaOro Fair in September. In 2019 there are already countries interested in hosting the Meeting given the projection that the group is having each year and a considerable increase of registered members.

“The choice of Madrid was a recognition of the work of the Spain Chapter which since its opening has understood the importance of developing women professionally. It is the chapter that is growing in number of actions and I want to congratulate all the members of Mubri Spain who thanks to teamwork with Madrid Joya has shown that the Spanish market deserves to be watched with attention by the brands that intend to enter or expand in the European market, "said Ali Pastorini, International President and creator of Mujeres Brillantes .

The agenda of the Mujeres Brillantes during the General Meeting promises several actions from debates, fashion show until exhibition of the jewels of members of the group. The intention besides having the round table to discuss the advances and next steps of the Association, is also to contribute to the advancement of the brands of the members Mubri as well as to show the talent of its jewelers.

"We want it (the Annual Meeting 2018 in Spain) to be a meeting of learning, fun and creation of strong bonds of collaboration and friendship between all jewelers," said the jeweler Raquel Lobelos, President Spain Chapter.

Mujeres Brillantes is an International Association created in 2016 in Panama City, Panama and today its international headquarters is in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Association has more than 900 members, 9 chapters and more than 15 countries with representatives, as well as several Jewelry Schools, Institutes and Private Companies as partners.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

