Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year
Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...
16 april 2018
Zim probes pillaging of Anjin assets as it seeks to resume diamond mining
Harare, under the rule of then president Robert Mugabe, didn’t renew mining licences of mining companies that were operating in Marange early 2016 for failure to remit taxes and royalties.
The Zimbabwe Independent quoted company general manager Shingi Manyeruke as saying, "Anjin had maintained a presence in Marange since 2016 as they were not consolidated under the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) due to the court application it filed challenging government's decision to terminate its mining rights."
"We are still on the ground in [Marange] looking after our facilities, the only setback has been the rampant looting and stripping of production infrastructure,” he said.
“The abrupt shutdown of the mine and subsequent looting and asset stripping posed a significant risk to the investment. There are investigations on the matter by relevant government-related organs currently ongoing. We are waiting for findings from the aforesaid investigations."
Manyeruke said the resumption of production would hinge upon the outcome of the Constitutional Court case and new diamond legislation government was crafting.
However, the Zimbabwe Environmental Lawyers Association (Zela) recently raised suspicions that the miner was resuming operations as its premises were being spruced up.
Anjin’s shareholders were Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Company Ltd of China (Afecc) and Matt Bronze, an investment vehicle controlled by Zimbabwe's military.
The army led the removal of Mugabe in November 2017 and the former military chief was now the country’s vice president.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished