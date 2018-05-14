Zim probes pillaging of Anjin assets as it seeks to resume diamond mining

08 may 2018

The Zimbabwean government is allegedly investigating the “looting and stripping” of Anjin Investments’ assets worth millions of dollars during the two years it has not been operating in Marange, a local weekly reports.

Harare, under the rule of then president Robert Mugabe, didn’t renew mining licences of mining companies that were operating in Marange early 2016 for failure to remit taxes and royalties.

The Zimbabwe Independent quoted company general manager Shingi Manyeruke as saying, "Anjin had maintained a presence in Marange since 2016 as they were not consolidated under the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) due to the court application it filed challenging government's decision to terminate its mining rights."

"We are still on the ground in [Marange] looking after our facilities, the only setback has been the rampant looting and stripping of production infrastructure,” he said.

“The abrupt shutdown of the mine and subsequent looting and asset stripping posed a significant risk to the investment. There are investigations on the matter by relevant government-related organs currently ongoing. We are waiting for findings from the aforesaid investigations."

Manyeruke said the resumption of production would hinge upon the outcome of the Constitutional Court case and new diamond legislation government was crafting.

However, the Zimbabwe Environmental Lawyers Association (Zela) recently raised suspicions that the miner was resuming operations as its premises were being spruced up.

Anjin’s shareholders were Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Company Ltd of China (Afecc) and Matt Bronze, an investment vehicle controlled by Zimbabwe's military.

The army led the removal of Mugabe in November 2017 and the former military chief was now the country’s vice president.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished