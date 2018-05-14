ZCDC produces 1 mn cts in first four months

07 may 2018

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) said it produced 1-million carats of diamonds in the first four months of the year in line with its production target for the period.

"We hit the 1-million carats target for four months within three months and 27 days. As of the month of April, the target was 250,000 carats and we have already hit 251,713 carats before the month end," company chief executive Moris Mpofu was quoted by The Herald newspaper.

"This shows we are on course to achieve 3-million carats for the year because we have seen great improvement, which will see the increase in our levels of confidence in terms of the conglomerate diamond reserves in [Marange]."

The state-owned diamond company produced 751,303 carats in the first quarter compared to 422,518 carats mined in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Mpofu said ZCDC would commission a 450 tonne per hour conglomerate crushing plant as well as procure new mining and exploratory equipment from Belarus as part of the Government-backed $80 million recapitalisation programme.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished