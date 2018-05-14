Exclusive
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year
Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...
16 april 2018
ZCDC produces 1 mn cts in first four months
"We hit the 1-million carats target for four months within three months and 27 days. As of the month of April, the target was 250,000 carats and we have already hit 251,713 carats before the month end," company chief executive Moris Mpofu was quoted by The Herald newspaper.
"This shows we are on course to achieve 3-million carats for the year because we have seen great improvement, which will see the increase in our levels of confidence in terms of the conglomerate diamond reserves in [Marange]."
The state-owned diamond company produced 751,303 carats in the first quarter compared to 422,518 carats mined in the same period last year.
Meanwhile, Mpofu said ZCDC would commission a 450 tonne per hour conglomerate crushing plant as well as procure new mining and exploratory equipment from Belarus as part of the Government-backed $80 million recapitalisation programme.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished