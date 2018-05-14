Courbet: synthetic diamonds at the heart of Place Vendome

07 may 2018

Image credit: Courbet

Courbet, a new producer of ethically sourced jewellery, opened its boutique at Place Vendome. The new Maison offers a large choice of exquisite jewellery created of recycled gold and synthetic diamonds.The new company, named after the painter who dreamt of a new Place Vendome, promotes ethically sourced jewellery and laboratory-grown diamonds, claiming that it is reinventing the fine art of jewellery.Courbet says that its diamonds and other precious stones are laboratory-grown under the conditions that recreate the forces as those from the depth of the earth and possess the same qualities as natural stones. Its brand is ecologically-friendly as it uses only 100% traceable recycled 18 carat gold.The concept of synthetic diamonds springs more and more across the diamond industry, especially in the US. It responds to the demand of a new generation of buyers who are interested in the high quality of products as well as ethics, environment protection and respect for other people.