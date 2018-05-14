Login
Registration

Exclusive

Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear

Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...

14 may 2018

GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry

Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...

07 may 2018

Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers

De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...

03 may 2018

Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve

Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...

23 april 2018

James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year

Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...

16 april 2018

Courbet: synthetic diamonds at the heart of Place Vendome

07 may 2018
News
Courbet, a new producer of ethically sourced jewellery, opened its boutique at Place Vendome. The new Maison offers a large choice of exquisite jewellery created of recycled gold and synthetic diamonds.
The new company, named after the painter who dreamt of a new Place Vendome, promotes ethically sourced jewellery and laboratory-grown diamonds, claiming that it is reinventing the fine art of jewellery.

news_07052018_courbet.png
Image credit: Courbet


Courbet says that its diamonds and other precious stones are laboratory-grown under the conditions that recreate the forces as those from the depth of the earth and possess the same qualities as natural stones. Its brand is ecologically-friendly as it uses only 100% traceable recycled 18 carat gold. 
The concept of synthetic diamonds springs more and more across the diamond industry, especially in the US. It responds to the demand of a new generation of buyers who are interested in the high quality of products as well as ethics, environment protection and respect for other people.

Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished
Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished