Exclusive
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year
Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...
16 april 2018
Courbet: synthetic diamonds at the heart of Place Vendome
The new company, named after the painter who dreamt of a new Place Vendome, promotes ethically sourced jewellery and laboratory-grown diamonds, claiming that it is reinventing the fine art of jewellery.
Image credit: Courbet
Courbet says that its diamonds and other precious stones are laboratory-grown under the conditions that recreate the forces as those from the depth of the earth and possess the same qualities as natural stones. Its brand is ecologically-friendly as it uses only 100% traceable recycled 18 carat gold.
The concept of synthetic diamonds springs more and more across the diamond industry, especially in the US. It responds to the demand of a new generation of buyers who are interested in the high quality of products as well as ethics, environment protection and respect for other people.
Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished