ALROSA gets two awards for environmental management and transparency of environmental information

07 may 2018

ALROSA, the leader of the world diamond mining industry, won two Russian competitions in the field of environmental management and transparency of environmental information at the end of April.

In particular, ALROSA is recognized as the laureate of the contest “100 best companies of Russia. Ecology and Environmental Management” held during XII All-Russian Conference “Ecology and Production. Prospects for development of environmental protection mechanisms”. Within the framework of the competition, the projects implemented by industrial enterprises and organizations in the field of rational environmental management and environmental protection were considered.

ALROSA was awarded the diploma of the laureate and the gold medal. The head of the diamond mining company Sergey Ivanov was awarded the Honorary Badge “Ecologist of the Year - 2018” for achievements in the field of rational environmental management.

Conference “Ecology and Production. Prospects for development of environmental protection mechanisms” is held annually for more than 10 years since 2007 with participation of the Committee of the Council of Federation of the RF on agrarian and food policy and environmental management, the Committee of the State Duma of the RF on natural resources, environmental management and ecology, the Committee of the State Duma of the RF on science and knowledge-intensive techniques, the Committee of the State Duma of the RF on education, “Globe International” - an international organization of parliamentarians for a balanced environment, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the RF, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia, the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

Moreover, ALROSA is recognized as one of the winners of the award “Change Management. Visionaries” in the nomination “Disclosure of information on environmental impact”. In this nomination the quality and details of disclosure of information in the social and environmental reporting of companies were assessed.

“High estimation of independent commissions is another confirmation of ALROSA's success in environmental management and another incentive for us for further improvement of transparency in this area. ALROSA will continue to improve the existing system of environmental management and monitoring, as well as disclosure of information on the use of resources and energy, specific indicators of generation of waste, sewage and emissions into the atmosphere. Ensuring the transparency of information about the state of the environment as a result of the Company's production activities and access of all interested persons to this information is included in the list of main tasks of ALROSA Environmental Center,” said Polina Anisimova, Head of ALROSA Environmental Center.