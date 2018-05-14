Exclusive
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year
Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...
16 april 2018
ALROSA gets two awards for environmental management and transparency of environmental information
In particular, ALROSA is recognized as the laureate of the contest “100 best companies of Russia. Ecology and Environmental Management” held during XII All-Russian Conference “Ecology and Production. Prospects for development of environmental protection mechanisms”. Within the framework of the competition, the projects implemented by industrial enterprises and organizations in the field of rational environmental management and environmental protection were considered.
ALROSA was awarded the diploma of the laureate and the gold medal. The head of the diamond mining company Sergey Ivanov was awarded the Honorary Badge “Ecologist of the Year - 2018” for achievements in the field of rational environmental management.
Conference “Ecology and Production. Prospects for development of environmental protection mechanisms” is held annually for more than 10 years since 2007 with participation of the Committee of the Council of Federation of the RF on agrarian and food policy and environmental management, the Committee of the State Duma of the RF on natural resources, environmental management and ecology, the Committee of the State Duma of the RF on science and knowledge-intensive techniques, the Committee of the State Duma of the RF on education, “Globe International” - an international organization of parliamentarians for a balanced environment, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the RF, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia, the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.
Moreover, ALROSA is recognized as one of the winners of the award “Change Management. Visionaries” in the nomination “Disclosure of information on environmental impact”. In this nomination the quality and details of disclosure of information in the social and environmental reporting of companies were assessed.
“High estimation of independent commissions is another confirmation of ALROSA's success in environmental management and another incentive for us for further improvement of transparency in this area. ALROSA will continue to improve the existing system of environmental management and monitoring, as well as disclosure of information on the use of resources and energy, specific indicators of generation of waste, sewage and emissions into the atmosphere. Ensuring the transparency of information about the state of the environment as a result of the Company's production activities and access of all interested persons to this information is included in the list of main tasks of ALROSA Environmental Center,” said Polina Anisimova, Head of ALROSA Environmental Center.