Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year
Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...
16 april 2018
Alrosa mulls buying manufacturer Kristall
The miner’s supervisory board deemed the potential deal “expedient” after examining it on April 28, it told Rapaport News Sunday.
“Alrosa…sees that such an acquisition, under certain conditions, can give synergy,” a spokesperson for the rough producer said. “In particular, [its] cutting-and-polishing business will help Alrosa to better understand trends in the diamond market.”
Buying Kristall would also enable Alrosa to increase production of certain polished categories that are more suited for manufacturing in Russia rather than elsewhere, the spokesperson added.
State-owned Kristall is expected to switch to private ownership by 2019, according to a Reuters report Friday. The miner would only make a final decision on whether to buy Kristall once the cutting firm’s shareholders have determined how the privatization should occur, and how much the company should sell for, Alrosa noted. The miner — which is also partly owned by the government — must then assess whether this price is worth paying, it said.
Kristall, which is based in the Russian city of Smolensk, sources some of its rough diamonds from Alrosa, as a member of the miner’s Alrosa Alliance, and is a De Beers accredited buyer. It cuts about 300,000 carats every year, and generates annual revenue of about $200 million, Reuters said. That makes it more than twice the size of Alrosa’s polished division, which recorded sales of $96.9 million in 2017.
“The possible acquisition does not mean a fundamental change in the company’s strategy,” Alrosa commented. “The bulk of Alrosa’s revenue is received, and will continue to be received, from rough diamonds.”
A deal would lend support to Russia’s struggling cutting industry, while also creating a potential competitor to De Beers in the downstream sector, according to Reuters. The nation’s diamond-manufacturing trade is suffering from increased foreign competition after the country abolished a 6.5% export duty on rough diamonds in 2016, the news service continued.
Alrosa’s supervisory board has instructed Sergey Ivanov, the miner’s president, to submit a strategy for developing its cutting business — including decisions related to Kristall — by December, Russian press agency Tass reported.
Kristall did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of working hours Sunday.