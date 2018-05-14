Lucara appoints new MD for Botswana subsidiary

07 may 2018

Lucara Diamond has appointed Naseem Lahri as the managing director for its Botswana subsidiary, Boteti Mining, which owns the Karowe diamond mine.

She previously served as Boteti's CFO and director since March 2013, responsible for finance, administration and security.

"I am delighted to be welcoming Naseem into her new role as Managing Director of Boteti, the first woman and the first Motswana woman to serve in this capacity for a diamond company in Botswana,” said Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas.

“Naseem combines the skills, experience and depth of knowledge to ably lead our business interests in Botswana, and I am confident that under her stewardship, the maximum, long term value of our Karowe diamond mine will be realized, to the benefit of all stakeholders."

Naseem and general manager Johane Mchive, appointed in 2017, were expected to drive improved performance at the Karowe diamond mine.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished