Login
Registration

Exclusive

Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear

Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...

14 may 2018

GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry

Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...

07 may 2018

Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers

De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...

03 may 2018

Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve

Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...

23 april 2018

James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year

Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...

16 april 2018

Lucara appoints new MD for Botswana subsidiary

07 may 2018
News

Lucara Diamond has appointed Naseem Lahri as the managing director for its Botswana subsidiary, Boteti Mining, which owns the Karowe diamond mine.
She previously served as Boteti's CFO and director since March 2013, responsible for finance, administration and security. 
"I am delighted to be welcoming Naseem into her new role as Managing Director of Boteti, the first woman and the first Motswana woman to serve in this capacity for a diamond company in Botswana,” said Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas.
“Naseem combines the skills, experience and depth of knowledge to ably lead our business interests in Botswana, and I am confident that under her stewardship, the maximum, long term value of our Karowe diamond mine will be realized, to the benefit of all stakeholders."
Naseem and general manager Johane Mchive, appointed in 2017, were expected to drive improved performance at the Karowe diamond mine.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished