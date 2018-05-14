ALROSA sells large diamonds for USD 14.8 million at the auction in Vladivostok

04 may 2018

ALROSA has summed up the results of the international auction for the sale of special size large diamonds (weighing over 10.8 carats) held in Vladivostok from April 16 to April 27.

The United Selling Organization (USO) of ALROSA sold 101 special size rough diamonds with the total weight of 1751.1 carats. Total sales revenue amounted to USD 14.8 million.

“We invited to our Vladivostok auction 86 companies from the main world’s diamond trading hubs, including Hong Kong, Belgium, Israel, India. 33 companies were recognized as winners in different auction positions. The auction has completed with a very good results, confirming high demand for this category of rough diamonds”, told Evgeny Agureev, the Member of the Executive committee, Director of the USO ALROSA.

The United Selling Organization of ALROSA and ALROSA branch in Vladivostok organized this auction.

The United Selling Organization ALROSA is in charge of sorting, preliminary valuation, pre-sale preparation and sales of all ALROSA’s rough diamonds.