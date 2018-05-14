ALROSA Supervisory Board recommended to pay dividends for 2017 in the amount of RUB 5.24 per share

PJSC ALROSA Supervisory Board considered a number of issues related to the preparation for the shareholders' annual general meeting at the meeting on April 28.

In particular, the Supervisory Board recommended the payment of dividends for 2017 in the amount of RUB 5.24 per share.

The shareholders are recommended to pay RUB 38.592 billion as dividends for 2017, which is about 50 % of ALROSA net profit under IFRS.

During the meeting, the date of PJSC ALROSA shareholders' annual meeting was also fixed on June 26, 2018. The list of people who are entitled to vote is made according to the register's information as of June 1, 2018.