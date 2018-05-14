Exclusive
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year
Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...
16 april 2018
Kimberley Diamonds’ Lerala Mine up for online auction
Bloomberg reports that online bids for the mine would open on May 24 and close on May 30 and bidders were required to place a refundable deposit of 5 million pula ($509,000).
Up for grabs were five kimberlite pipes stretching from 0.16 hectare to 2.35 hectares in area, mining rights, a 200 metric tonnes per hour processing plant, a 4.2 megawatt diesel generator and other assets.
The mine had probable reserves of 5 million tonnes at a grade of 31 carats per 100 tonnes and inferred resources of 10.3 million tonnes at 31 carats per 100 tonnes.
Lerala, which produced about 59,000 carats in the year leading up to its closure, was placed under judicial management due to weak sales and high operating costs.
The mine had a target of producing 357,000 carats a year over a seven-year lifespan, according to Bloomberg.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished