Kimberley Diamonds’ Lerala Mine up for online auction

04 may 2018

Kimberley Diamonds’ Lerala Mine in Botswana, which had been under judicial management since June last year, will be auctioned online after liquidators failed to secure serious offers.

Bloomberg reports that online bids for the mine would open on May 24 and close on May 30 and bidders were required to place a refundable deposit of 5 million pula ($509,000).

Up for grabs were five kimberlite pipes stretching from 0.16 hectare to 2.35 hectares in area, mining rights, a 200 metric tonnes per hour processing plant, a 4.2 megawatt diesel generator and other assets.

The mine had probable reserves of 5 million tonnes at a grade of 31 carats per 100 tonnes and inferred resources of 10.3 million tonnes at 31 carats per 100 tonnes.

Lerala, which produced about 59,000 carats in the year leading up to its closure, was placed under judicial management due to weak sales and high operating costs.

The mine had a target of producing 357,000 carats a year over a seven-year lifespan, according to Bloomberg.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



