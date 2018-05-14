TSL’s revenue up 12% in FY 2017-18

04 may 2018

Tse Sui Luen (TSL) revenue recorded a high of 12% to $486 mn across all markets in the fiscal year ending February 28, according to the Hong Kong-based jeweler.

The annual profit of the company registered $5.9 mn, which was almost double last fiscal’s of $3 mn. The higher performance figures of the past 12 months are attributed to stronger consumer sentiment in Greater China and a rise in tourism to Hong Kong.

Sales in mainland China climbed 13% to $298.2 mn, while revenue in Hong Kong and Macau rose 9% to $180.5 mn, mainly due to better business conditions toward the end of 2017, which continued into 2018.

According to the company, the growing middle class in mainland China provides it with increased opportunity to expand and offer luxury jewellery. In addition, TSL also reduced its borrowing expenses by carrying out a cost-saving program, resulting in the stronger profit.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished