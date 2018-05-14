Login
Gem Diamonds appoints deputy CEO

04 may 2018
Gem Diamonds has appointed its chief operating officer, Johnny Velloza as deputy chief executive with effect from 2 May. 
He was expected to join the company's board with effect from 1 July and would also continue to be responsible for Gem Diamonds’ operations, it said in a statement.
Gem Diamonds sold 32,412 carats from its 70 percent-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho, achieving an average price of $3,276 per carat in the first quarter of 2018, up 48 percent from the previous quarter’s $2,217 per carat.
The company, which recovered seven diamonds greater than 100 carats during the period, sold 16 diamonds for more than $1-million each, generating revenue of $70.7 million during the period.
Gem Diamonds was also in the process of selling its mothballed Ghaghoo mine in Botswana.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


