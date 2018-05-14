Botswana Diamonds, Vast join hands to explore for diamonds in Zimbabwe

03 may 2018

Botswana Diamonds said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Vast Resources, an AIM-listed mining and resource development company, to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe.

Vast acquired a database relating to diamonds in Zimbabwe a decade ago and carried out its own exploration in the field using information from the database until 2010.

Botswana Diamonds also independently acquired a Zimbabwe diamond database and had expertise in diamond exploration, development and mining.

The two companies would exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in Zimbabwe and establish a special purpose vehicle, to be jointly owned by each company, for the purpose of developing and exploiting diamond resources in Zimbabwe.

However, diamond exploration programmes and mining in Zimbabwe were conducted in line with the country’s joint ownership laws, which now only apply to the stones and platinum.

"Zimbabwe is a country with excellent diamond potential,” said Botswana Diamonds chairperson John Teeling.

“Both Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources have extensive experience in and knowledge of the country. It is opening for business and both BOD and Vast are keen to make the most of this opportunity.”

Vast chief executive Andrew Prelea applauded the new government's desire to open up business in Zimbabwe.

“Time has now come for us to make use of its historic diamond knowledge with a view to bringing value for all stakeholders in developing Zimbabwe's diamond resources,” he said.

Vast had interests in a number of projects in Southern Africa including a controlling 25 percent interest in the producing Pickstone-Peerless Gold Mine in Zimbabwe.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



