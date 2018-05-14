Exclusive
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year
Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...
16 april 2018
Botswana Diamonds, Vast join hands to explore for diamonds in Zimbabwe
Vast acquired a database relating to diamonds in Zimbabwe a decade ago and carried out its own exploration in the field using information from the database until 2010.
Botswana Diamonds also independently acquired a Zimbabwe diamond database and had expertise in diamond exploration, development and mining.
The two companies would exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in Zimbabwe and establish a special purpose vehicle, to be jointly owned by each company, for the purpose of developing and exploiting diamond resources in Zimbabwe.
However, diamond exploration programmes and mining in Zimbabwe were conducted in line with the country’s joint ownership laws, which now only apply to the stones and platinum.
"Zimbabwe is a country with excellent diamond potential,” said Botswana Diamonds chairperson John Teeling.
“Both Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources have extensive experience in and knowledge of the country. It is opening for business and both BOD and Vast are keen to make the most of this opportunity.”
Vast chief executive Andrew Prelea applauded the new government's desire to open up business in Zimbabwe.
“Time has now come for us to make use of its historic diamond knowledge with a view to bringing value for all stakeholders in developing Zimbabwe's diamond resources,” he said.
Vast had interests in a number of projects in Southern Africa including a controlling 25 percent interest in the producing Pickstone-Peerless Gold Mine in Zimbabwe.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished