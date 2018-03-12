Exclusive
ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks ‘right market price’
At some point experts claimed that the Marange diamond fields contained between 2 and 7 billion carats of raw diamonds and that Zimbabwe was sitting on over 25 percent of the known diamond deposits in the world. Others even put the value of the Marange...
12 march 2018
Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"
Valentin Skurlov is a historian of jewelry art, a candidate of art history, an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, a scientific secretary and a herald master of the Faberge Memorial Foundation, and a research consultant for the Fabergé...
05 march 2018
Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again
Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), dwelled on the results of the past year and the current situation in the diamond market in his interview to Rough&Polished.
26 february 2018
Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall
Lucapa Diamond believes that it will become the only company in the world with multiple diamond mining operations whose average diamond value is in excess of $1,000 per carat, once the Mothae mine is commissioned this year. Company chief executive and...
19 february 2018
Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product
Physical diamonds will never be a viable widespread investment product simply because they inherently lack fungibility, meaning they are all unique, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, who is based in New...
12 february 2018
ALROSA summarizes the results of rough and polished diamond auctions in Hong Kong
The United Selling Organization (USO) ALROSA sold 112 special size (over 10.8 carats) rough diamonds with the total weight of 1,787 carats. The total sales revenue amounted to USD 13.5 million.
“Hong Kong auction with 50 participating companies demonstrated that demand for rough diamonds of this size category remains stable. The auction closed with good results, our expectations were justified,” commented on the auction results ALROSA Deputy CEO Yury Okoemov.
DIAMONDS ALROSA, ALROSA’s cutting division, sold 67 polished diamonds with the total weight of 205.56 carats worth USD 2.8 million at the auction in Hong Kong. The sold assortment included 48 standard color polished diamonds and 19 fancy color stones.
“We give an upbeat assessment of the auction. Large standard color polished diamonds were especially popular at the auction, we have also sold all the fancy color diamonds,” told Pavel Vinikhin, Director of DIAMONDS ALROSA.
The United Selling Organization ALROSA carries out sorting, valuation, pre-sale preparation and sale of rough diamonds produced by ALROSA.
DIAMONDS ALROSA work with large rough diamonds over 1.8 carats, including special size rough diamonds and those with unique color specifications. The bulk of products are sold by wholesale lots at monthly trading sessions, both for export and in the domestic market.