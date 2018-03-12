Tsodilo makes progress at BK16 with new DMS plant

Today

Tsodilo Resources said it processed 724.7 tonnes or 141 samples out of a total of 243 through the dense medium separation (DMS) plant it commissioned last January at its BK16 kimberlite project in Botswana.

It said these 141 samples generated 2,778.6 kg of concentrate translating to a yield of 0.38 percent.

The company said the treatment of the large diameter drill (LDD) samples through the DMS plant was expected to be completed early next month when the processing of the tailing material of BK16 would then recommence.

The X-ray sorted concentrates would be hand sorted in Maun at Tsodilo's secure sorting facility by a third-party sorter starting on March 19.

It also said that diamonds recovered would be transported to Gaborone for cleaning and valuation.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished