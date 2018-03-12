Login
ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks ‘right market price’

At some point experts claimed that the Marange diamond fields contained between 2 and 7 billion carats of raw diamonds and that Zimbabwe was sitting on over 25 percent of the known diamond deposits in the world. Others even put the value of the Marange...

12 march 2018

Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"

Valentin Skurlov is a historian of jewelry art, a candidate of art history, an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, a scientific secretary and a herald master of the Faberge Memorial Foundation, and a research consultant for the Fabergé...

05 march 2018

Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again

Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), dwelled on the results of the past year and the current situation in the diamond market in his interview to Rough&Polished.

26 february 2018

Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall

Lucapa Diamond believes that it will become the only company in the world with multiple diamond mining operations whose average diamond value is in excess of $1,000 per carat, once the Mothae mine is commissioned this year. Company chief executive and...

19 february 2018

Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product

Physical diamonds will never be a viable widespread investment product simply because they inherently lack fungibility, meaning they are all unique, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, who is based in New...

12 february 2018

Signet Jewelers Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results

Today
News

Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, today announced its results for fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 year result ended February 3, 2018.
Same store sales declined 5.2% in the fourth quarter and declined 5.3% in full year fiscal 2018.
Generated full-year operating cash flow reached $1.9 billion or $988 million excluding proceeds from ADS credit transaction, free cash flow of $1.7 billion or adjusted free cash flow of $751 million, excluding proceeds from ADS credit transaction.
“Fiscal 2018 was a challenging year for Signet," said Signet Jewelers Chief Executive Officer Virginia C. Drosos.
To drive greater store productivity, Signet intends - among other things - to reduce the company’s mall-based exposure and exiting regional brands and anticipates to close more than 200 stores by the end of Fiscal 2019.
Currently, Signet operates approximately 3,600 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

