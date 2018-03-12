Signet Jewelers Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results

Today

Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, today announced its results for fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 year result ended February 3, 2018.

Same store sales declined 5.2% in the fourth quarter and declined 5.3% in full year fiscal 2018.

Generated full-year operating cash flow reached $1.9 billion or $988 million excluding proceeds from ADS credit transaction, free cash flow of $1.7 billion or adjusted free cash flow of $751 million, excluding proceeds from ADS credit transaction.

“Fiscal 2018 was a challenging year for Signet," said Signet Jewelers Chief Executive Officer Virginia C. Drosos.

To drive greater store productivity, Signet intends - among other things - to reduce the company’s mall-based exposure and exiting regional brands and anticipates to close more than 200 stores by the end of Fiscal 2019.

Currently, Signet operates approximately 3,600 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda.

