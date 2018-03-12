ALROSA releases financial statement under IFRS for 2017

PJSC ALROSA, the global leader in rough diamond production, announces its FY 2017 IFRS results.

The company’s 2017 revenue amounted to RUB 275.4 bn, EBITDA to RUB 126.9 bn, net profit to RUB 78.6 bn.

Financial performance in 2017 was down y-o-y due to a 13% ruble appreciation against the US dollar and a 9% decrease in the average price of gem-quality diamonds sold mainly as a result of changes in the product mix.

“Although production and sales volumes increased, ALROSA's 2017 financial results were affected by a number of macroeconomic and market factors, especially the stronger ruble and the product mix changes. However, our efforts to enhance operational efficiency proved successful and, despite higher production and sales volumes, helped us maintain per unit costs at the 2016 level,” said Sergey Ivanov, Chief Executive Officer of PJSC ALROSA.



