ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks ‘right market price’
At some point experts claimed that the Marange diamond fields contained between 2 and 7 billion carats of raw diamonds and that Zimbabwe was sitting on over 25 percent of the known diamond deposits in the world. Others even put the value of the Marange...
12 march 2018
Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"
Valentin Skurlov is a historian of jewelry art, a candidate of art history, an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, a scientific secretary and a herald master of the Faberge Memorial Foundation, and a research consultant for the Fabergé...
05 march 2018
Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again
Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), dwelled on the results of the past year and the current situation in the diamond market in his interview to Rough&Polished.
26 february 2018
Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall
Lucapa Diamond believes that it will become the only company in the world with multiple diamond mining operations whose average diamond value is in excess of $1,000 per carat, once the Mothae mine is commissioned this year. Company chief executive and...
19 february 2018
Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product
Physical diamonds will never be a viable widespread investment product simply because they inherently lack fungibility, meaning they are all unique, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, who is based in New...
12 february 2018
ALROSA releases financial statement under IFRS for 2017
The company’s 2017 revenue amounted to RUB 275.4 bn, EBITDA to RUB 126.9 bn, net profit to RUB 78.6 bn.
Financial performance in 2017 was down y-o-y due to a 13% ruble appreciation against the US dollar and a 9% decrease in the average price of gem-quality diamonds sold mainly as a result of changes in the product mix.
“Although production and sales volumes increased, ALROSA's 2017 financial results were affected by a number of macroeconomic and market factors, especially the stronger ruble and the product mix changes. However, our efforts to enhance operational efficiency proved successful and, despite higher production and sales volumes, helped us maintain per unit costs at the 2016 level,” said Sergey Ivanov, Chief Executive Officer of PJSC ALROSA.