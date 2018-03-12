ALROSA creates new jobs for local population in Yakutia

Yesterday

Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA commenting on the results of the company’s meeting of active functionaries and senior executives, said that local population from Yakutia’s uluses (settlements) close to ALROSA’s operations will be given priority when the Verkhne-Munskoye diamond mine will start labor recruitment. The news was posted on the website of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

"All the relevant services of the Udachny Mining Division are developing a "road map" for the recruitment of labor force. We expect that the company will employ 400 people this year and 200 to 300 people next year. Everything will be done on schedule. The diamond field is ready to be launched. By the fourth quarter of this year, we will be ready to open this new diamond field and employ people offering them high-paying jobs. Priority will be given to the population of the areas where we operate," the head of the company added.

The traditional meeting of the company’s active functionaries and senior executives was attended by the representatives of all its divisions and subsidiaries, as well as by Yegor Borisov, First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ALROSA and Head of Yakutia; Sergey Ivanov, President of ALROSA; Yevgeny Chekin, Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia); heads of Yakutia’s government ministries and agencies, people's deputies and heads of municipalities.

Verkhne-Munskoye is the youngest diamond field of ALROSA located 170 km from the company’s Udachny Mining Division and consisting of four kimberlite pipes.

In 2017, ALROSA started mining operations at the Zapolyarny open pit mine. Pavel Egorov of the Udachny Mining Division noted, that a milestone in the history of the division was the processing of the first 75,000 tons of ore from the Verkhne-Munskoye diamond deposit. "The sampling results are encouraging, they inspire optimism, since the diamond grade is almost two times higher than the value obtained after processing geological samples. Verkhne-Munskoye’s ore has a high content of large diamonds, including fancy color diamonds," he said.

The development of Verkhne-Munskoye, the new diamond field in the territory of Yakutia, is a strategic diamond mining project for the ALROSA Group. Industrial development of the Verkhne-Munskoye diamond field will start in the fourth quarter of 2018 and is estimated to last until 2041. The deposit is planned to be developed in an open way. This last February, ALROSA started to employ workers from the uluses in the Vilyui area in Yakutia.



