Exclusive
ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks ‘right market price’
At some point experts claimed that the Marange diamond fields contained between 2 and 7 billion carats of raw diamonds and that Zimbabwe was sitting on over 25 percent of the known diamond deposits in the world. Others even put the value of the Marange...
12 march 2018
Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"
Valentin Skurlov is a historian of jewelry art, a candidate of art history, an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, a scientific secretary and a herald master of the Faberge Memorial Foundation, and a research consultant for the Fabergé...
05 march 2018
Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again
Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), dwelled on the results of the past year and the current situation in the diamond market in his interview to Rough&Polished.
26 february 2018
Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall
Lucapa Diamond believes that it will become the only company in the world with multiple diamond mining operations whose average diamond value is in excess of $1,000 per carat, once the Mothae mine is commissioned this year. Company chief executive and...
19 february 2018
Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product
Physical diamonds will never be a viable widespread investment product simply because they inherently lack fungibility, meaning they are all unique, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, who is based in New...
12 february 2018
ALROSA creates new jobs for local population in Yakutia
"All the relevant services of the Udachny Mining Division are developing a "road map" for the recruitment of labor force. We expect that the company will employ 400 people this year and 200 to 300 people next year. Everything will be done on schedule. The diamond field is ready to be launched. By the fourth quarter of this year, we will be ready to open this new diamond field and employ people offering them high-paying jobs. Priority will be given to the population of the areas where we operate," the head of the company added.
The traditional meeting of the company’s active functionaries and senior executives was attended by the representatives of all its divisions and subsidiaries, as well as by Yegor Borisov, First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ALROSA and Head of Yakutia; Sergey Ivanov, President of ALROSA; Yevgeny Chekin, Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia); heads of Yakutia’s government ministries and agencies, people's deputies and heads of municipalities.
Verkhne-Munskoye is the youngest diamond field of ALROSA located 170 km from the company’s Udachny Mining Division and consisting of four kimberlite pipes.
In 2017, ALROSA started mining operations at the Zapolyarny open pit mine. Pavel Egorov of the Udachny Mining Division noted, that a milestone in the history of the division was the processing of the first 75,000 tons of ore from the Verkhne-Munskoye diamond deposit. "The sampling results are encouraging, they inspire optimism, since the diamond grade is almost two times higher than the value obtained after processing geological samples. Verkhne-Munskoye’s ore has a high content of large diamonds, including fancy color diamonds," he said.
The development of Verkhne-Munskoye, the new diamond field in the territory of Yakutia, is a strategic diamond mining project for the ALROSA Group. Industrial development of the Verkhne-Munskoye diamond field will start in the fourth quarter of 2018 and is estimated to last until 2041. The deposit is planned to be developed in an open way. This last February, ALROSA started to employ workers from the uluses in the Vilyui area in Yakutia.