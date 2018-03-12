CARAT+ welcomes AWDC as main partner for 2018 edition

CARAT+ takes place on 6, 7 & 8 May 2018 at Antwerp Expo in Antwerp, Belgium.
United by a shared commitment to Antwerp as the ‘Diamond Capital of the World’, AWDC will host a series of unique events before and during CARAT+ 2018 to highlight the city’s world-renowned diamond heritage and expertise.
Ari Epstein of AWDC, says: “AWDC is proud to be the newest and main partner of CARAT+… We expect the second edition of CARAT+ to be another giant step forward in their objective to become the world’s premier diamond event.”
Launched in 2017, CARAT+ attracted more than 3,000 visitors and 130 exhibitors in its first year alone.
Partners and sponsors who have joined CARAT+ for the 2018 edition also include ABN AMRO; motor company, Bentley; security expert Brinks; Brussels Airlines; insurance broker Driesassur; the world’s foremost authority in gemology, GIA (Gemological Institute of America), and industry media specialist Rapaport.
