Exclusive

ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks ‘right market price’

At some point experts claimed that the Marange diamond fields contained between 2 and 7 billion carats of raw diamonds and that Zimbabwe was sitting on over 25 percent of the known diamond deposits in the world. Others even put the value of the Marange...

12 march 2018

Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"

Valentin Skurlov is a historian of jewelry art, a candidate of art history, an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, a scientific secretary and a herald master of the Faberge Memorial Foundation, and a research consultant for the Fabergé...

05 march 2018

Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again

Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), dwelled on the results of the past year and the current situation in the diamond market in his interview to Rough&Polished.

26 february 2018

Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall

Lucapa Diamond believes that it will become the only company in the world with multiple diamond mining operations whose average diamond value is in excess of $1,000 per carat, once the Mothae mine is commissioned this year. Company chief executive and...

19 february 2018

Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product

Physical diamonds will never be a viable widespread investment product simply because they inherently lack fungibility, meaning they are all unique, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, who is based in New...

12 february 2018

CARAT+ welcomes AWDC as main partner for 2018 edition

Yesterday
News
CARAT+, the World’s Premier Diamond Event, welcomed the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) as its main partner for the 2018 edition.
CARAT+ takes place on 6, 7 & 8 May 2018 at Antwerp Expo in Antwerp, Belgium.
United by a shared commitment to Antwerp as the ‘Diamond Capital of the World’, AWDC will host a series of unique events before and during CARAT+ 2018 to highlight the city’s world-renowned diamond heritage and expertise.
Ari Epstein of AWDC, says: “AWDC is proud to be the newest and main partner of CARAT+… We expect the second edition of CARAT+ to be another giant step forward in their objective to become the world’s premier diamond event.”
Launched in 2017, CARAT+ attracted more than 3,000 visitors and 130 exhibitors in its first year alone.
Partners and sponsors who have joined CARAT+ for the 2018 edition also include ABN AMRO; motor company, Bentley; security expert Brinks; Brussels Airlines; insurance broker Driesassur; the world’s foremost authority in gemology, GIA (Gemological Institute of America), and industry media specialist Rapaport.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

