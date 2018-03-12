Botswana Diamonds starts drilling on Ontevreden kimberlite pipe

Yesterday

Botswana Diamonds said it has commenced drilling on the Ontevreden kimberlite pipe, which is part of its Vutomi Joint Venture in South Africa.

The company said the five hole drilling programme seeks to confirm the size, provide an understanding of the internal geology and enough samples to enable both petrography and microdiamond analyses.

“We know that the pipe contains significant quantities of G10 and G9 garnets – high quality diamond indicator minerals frequently found in high-grade kimberlite pipes,” said Botswana Diamonds chairperson John Teeling.

“The drilling is to discover diamonds.”

The kimberlite pipe at Ontevreden was discovered in July 2017.

The kimberlite pipe was close to Petra Diamonds’ now mothballed Helam Mine, which yielded a grade of 267cpht and a diamond value of US$145/ct at a +1mm bottom cut off.



