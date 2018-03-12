Login
ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks ‘right market price’

At some point experts claimed that the Marange diamond fields contained between 2 and 7 billion carats of raw diamonds and that Zimbabwe was sitting on over 25 percent of the known diamond deposits in the world. Others even put the value of the Marange...

12 march 2018

Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"

Valentin Skurlov is a historian of jewelry art, a candidate of art history, an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, a scientific secretary and a herald master of the Faberge Memorial Foundation, and a research consultant for the Fabergé...

05 march 2018

Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again

Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), dwelled on the results of the past year and the current situation in the diamond market in his interview to Rough&Polished.

26 february 2018

Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall

Lucapa Diamond believes that it will become the only company in the world with multiple diamond mining operations whose average diamond value is in excess of $1,000 per carat, once the Mothae mine is commissioned this year. Company chief executive and...

19 february 2018

Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product

Physical diamonds will never be a viable widespread investment product simply because they inherently lack fungibility, meaning they are all unique, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, who is based in New...

12 february 2018

Botswana Diamonds starts drilling on Ontevreden kimberlite pipe

Yesterday
News
Botswana Diamonds said it has commenced drilling on the Ontevreden kimberlite pipe, which is part of its Vutomi Joint Venture in South Africa.
The company said the five hole drilling programme seeks to confirm the size, provide an understanding of the internal geology and enough samples to enable both petrography and microdiamond analyses.
“We know that the pipe contains significant quantities of G10 and G9 garnets – high quality diamond indicator minerals frequently found in high-grade kimberlite pipes,” said Botswana Diamonds chairperson John Teeling.
“The drilling is to discover diamonds.”
The kimberlite pipe at Ontevreden was discovered in July 2017.
The kimberlite pipe was close to Petra Diamonds’ now mothballed Helam Mine, which yielded a grade of 267cpht and a diamond value of US$145/ct at a +1mm bottom cut off.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

