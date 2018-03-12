Belgium polished trade drops in February

Polished exports decreased 6% year on year to $1.28 billion in February. The average price declined 1% to $2,535 per carat.
Polished exports to the US slumped 21% to $201.2 million, while shipments to Hong Kong dropped 10% to $667.6 million.
Polished imports fell 3% to $719 million, while net polished exports — the excess of exports over imports — slipped 9% to $558.3 million.
Rough imports slid 5% to $866.3 million, while rough exports were down 6% to $1.02 billion. Net rough imports stood at negative $156.6 million compared with negative $179.9 million a year before.
The country’s net diamond account — the sum of rough and polished exports minus total imports — dipped 10% to $715 million in February.