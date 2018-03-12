Diamcor seeks C$5m to address water issues, push bulk sampling at SA project

14 march 2018

Diamcor Mining is planning to complete a non-brokered private placement worth C$5 million to address the insufficient recoveries of water from the settling dams at its Krone-Endora at Venetia project in South Africa.

The company would also conclude the installation of a paste thickening plant and associated operational equipment to help boost project output.

Funds would also be used to advance additional bulk sampling efforts into surrounding areas, as well as for general and administrative purposes.

Diamcor said it would offer up to 12.5 million units at C$0.40 each. These comprised of one common share, and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.

Each whole warrant would entitle the holder to purchase one share at an exercise price of C$0.60 for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance.

The offering was subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



