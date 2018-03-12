Login
ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks ‘right market price’

At some point experts claimed that the Marange diamond fields contained between 2 and 7 billion carats of raw diamonds and that Zimbabwe was sitting on over 25 percent of the known diamond deposits in the world. Others even put the value of the Marange...

12 march 2018

Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"

Valentin Skurlov is a historian of jewelry art, a candidate of art history, an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, a scientific secretary and a herald master of the Faberge Memorial Foundation, and a research consultant for the Fabergé...

05 march 2018

Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again

Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), dwelled on the results of the past year and the current situation in the diamond market in his interview to Rough&Polished.

26 february 2018

Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall

Lucapa Diamond believes that it will become the only company in the world with multiple diamond mining operations whose average diamond value is in excess of $1,000 per carat, once the Mothae mine is commissioned this year. Company chief executive and...

19 february 2018

Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product

Physical diamonds will never be a viable widespread investment product simply because they inherently lack fungibility, meaning they are all unique, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, who is based in New...

12 february 2018

Diamcor seeks C$5m to address water issues, push bulk sampling at SA project

14 march 2018
News

Diamcor Mining is planning to complete a non-brokered private placement worth C$5 million to address the insufficient recoveries of water from the settling dams at its Krone-Endora at Venetia project in South Africa.
The company would also conclude the installation of a paste thickening plant and associated operational equipment to help boost project output.
Funds would also be used to advance additional bulk sampling efforts into surrounding areas, as well as for general and administrative purposes.
Diamcor said it would offer up to 12.5 million units at C$0.40 each. These comprised of one common share, and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.
Each whole warrant would entitle the holder to purchase one share at an exercise price of C$0.60 for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance.
The offering was subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

