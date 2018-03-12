Stellar Diamonds, Newfield Resources merger gets greenlight

14 march 2018

Stellar Diamonds’s board has recommended a merger with Australian company Newfield Resources (NWF) to create an enlarged and well-funded diamond development group focused on Sierra Leone.

The boards of NWF and Stellar were of the opinion that the merger and funding would allow the Tongo-Tonguma diamond project in Sierra Leone to start commercial production.

Newfield was expected to offer shares worth 12.5p per Stellar share, which values the diamond miner at £7.74 million.

It would also lend Stellar US$3 million to help it cover its immediate short-term cash needs, while undertaking a rights issue to raise A$30 mln to re-finance the enlarged group.

Existing Stellar shareholders would get 8.14 percent of the group following the merger and financing.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished