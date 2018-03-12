Login
ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks 'right market price'

At some point experts claimed that the Marange diamond fields contained between 2 and 7 billion carats of raw diamonds and that Zimbabwe was sitting on over 25 percent of the known diamond deposits in the world. Others even put the value of the Marange...

12 march 2018

Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"

Valentin Skurlov is a historian of jewelry art, a candidate of art history, an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, a scientific secretary and a herald master of the Faberge Memorial Foundation, and a research consultant for the Fabergé...

05 march 2018

Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again

Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), dwelled on the results of the past year and the current situation in the diamond market in his interview to Rough&Polished.

26 february 2018

Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall

Lucapa Diamond believes that it will become the only company in the world with multiple diamond mining operations whose average diamond value is in excess of $1,000 per carat, once the Mothae mine is commissioned this year. Company chief executive and...

19 february 2018

Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product

Physical diamonds will never be a viable widespread investment product simply because they inherently lack fungibility, meaning they are all unique, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, who is based in New...

12 february 2018

Stellar Diamonds, Newfield Resources merger gets greenlight

14 march 2018
News

Stellar Diamonds’s board has recommended a merger with Australian company Newfield Resources (NWF) to create an enlarged and well-funded diamond development group focused on Sierra Leone.
The boards of NWF and Stellar were of the opinion that the merger and funding would allow the Tongo-Tonguma diamond project in Sierra Leone to start commercial production.
Newfield was expected to offer shares worth 12.5p per Stellar share, which values the diamond miner at £7.74 million.
It would also lend Stellar US$3 million to help it cover its immediate short-term cash needs, while undertaking a rights issue to raise A$30 mln to re-finance the enlarged group.
Existing Stellar shareholders would get 8.14 percent of the group following the merger and financing.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

