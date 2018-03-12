CIBJO President promotes international acceptance of CIBJO Blue Books

14 march 2018

Speaking at an industry seminar in Hong Kong, CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri has urged both government authorities and jewellery and gemstone associations to incorporate the standards and nomenclature contained in the CIBJO Blue Books into their respective national guidelines, as a measure designed to facilitate more transparent and efficient international trade.

The CIBJO Blue Books are definitive sets of grading standards and nomenclature for diamonds, coloured gemstones, pearls, coral, precious metals, and gemmological laboratories. They are compiled and are consistently updated by relevant CIBJO Commissions, whose members include representatives of trade organisations and laboratories active in the diamond, coloured gemstone, pearl, precious metals and jewellery industries.

" It is absolutely essential that members of our industry in one country can communicate accurately with their colleagues in other countries, using a common professional language," Dr. Cavalieri said, during a seminar at the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show.

"The application of the Blue Books is voluntary, but increasingly they are becoming recognized as common standards," Dr. Cavalieri noted.

As a result, the CIBJO Diamond Book now functions as the single official reference book for nomenclature in the entire diamond and jewellery industry.

In January 2018 an MOU was signed with the Russian government aimed at harmonizing the system used in that country for the classification of polished diamonds with the CIBJO Blue Book.

Dr. Cavalieri called members of the industry in Hong Kong and China to work with CIBJO to expand the relevance to more countries and product categories, including Fei Cui, which involves jade and jadeite materials that are popular in the region.



Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels



