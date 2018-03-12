Login
Registration

Exclusive

ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks ‘right market price’

At some point experts claimed that the Marange diamond fields contained between 2 and 7 billion carats of raw diamonds and that Zimbabwe was sitting on over 25 percent of the known diamond deposits in the world. Others even put the value of the Marange...

12 march 2018

Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"

Valentin Skurlov is a historian of jewelry art, a candidate of art history, an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, a scientific secretary and a herald master of the Faberge Memorial Foundation, and a research consultant for the Fabergé...

05 march 2018

Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again

Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), dwelled on the results of the past year and the current situation in the diamond market in his interview to Rough&Polished.

26 february 2018

Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall

Lucapa Diamond believes that it will become the only company in the world with multiple diamond mining operations whose average diamond value is in excess of $1,000 per carat, once the Mothae mine is commissioned this year. Company chief executive and...

19 february 2018

Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product

Physical diamonds will never be a viable widespread investment product simply because they inherently lack fungibility, meaning they are all unique, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, who is based in New...

12 february 2018

CIBJO President promotes international acceptance of CIBJO Blue Books

14 march 2018
News
Speaking at an industry seminar in Hong Kong, CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri has urged both government authorities and jewellery and gemstone associations to incorporate the standards and nomenclature contained in the CIBJO Blue Books into their respective national guidelines, as a measure designed to facilitate more transparent and efficient international trade.
The CIBJO Blue Books are definitive sets of grading standards and nomenclature for diamonds, coloured gemstones, pearls, coral, precious metals, and gemmological laboratories. They are compiled and are consistently updated by relevant CIBJO Commissions, whose members include representatives of trade organisations and laboratories active in the diamond, coloured gemstone, pearl, precious metals and jewellery industries.
" It is absolutely essential that members of our industry in one country can communicate accurately with their colleagues in other countries, using a common professional language," Dr. Cavalieri said, during a seminar at the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show.
"The application of the Blue Books is voluntary, but increasingly they are becoming recognized as common standards," Dr. Cavalieri noted.
As a result, the CIBJO Diamond Book now functions as the single official reference book for nomenclature in the entire diamond and jewellery industry.
In January 2018 an MOU was signed with the Russian government aimed at harmonizing the system used in that country for the classification of polished diamonds with the CIBJO Blue Book.
Dr. Cavalieri called members of the industry in Hong Kong and China to work with CIBJO to expand the relevance to more countries and product categories, including Fei Cui, which involves jade and jadeite materials that are popular in the region.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished