Gem Diamonds pockets $40m for its 910 ct Lesotho Legend

14 march 2018

Gem Diamonds said its “exceptional quality” 910 carat D colour Type IIa stone recovered from the Letšeng mine last January was sold for $40 million on tender in Antwerp this week.

The diamond dubbed “The Lesotho Legend” had been tipped by market analyst Paul Zimnisky to break the record for the highest price ever achieved for a rough diamond.

However, the $40 million accrued was nowhere near the $53 million that Lucara got from the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona diamond that was sold to Graff Diamonds last September.

Lucara’s 813 carat stone also achieved a sale value of $63 million in May 2017.

The stone was the fifth largest gem quality diamond ever recovered.

Gem Diamonds had so far this year recovered six diamonds of more than 100 carats from the Letšeng mine.

The mine was well-known for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



