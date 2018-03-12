Login
Registration

Exclusive

ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks ‘right market price’

At some point experts claimed that the Marange diamond fields contained between 2 and 7 billion carats of raw diamonds and that Zimbabwe was sitting on over 25 percent of the known diamond deposits in the world. Others even put the value of the Marange...

12 march 2018

Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"

Valentin Skurlov is a historian of jewelry art, a candidate of art history, an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, a scientific secretary and a herald master of the Faberge Memorial Foundation, and a research consultant for the Fabergé...

05 march 2018

Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again

Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), dwelled on the results of the past year and the current situation in the diamond market in his interview to Rough&Polished.

26 february 2018

Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall

Lucapa Diamond believes that it will become the only company in the world with multiple diamond mining operations whose average diamond value is in excess of $1,000 per carat, once the Mothae mine is commissioned this year. Company chief executive and...

19 february 2018

Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product

Physical diamonds will never be a viable widespread investment product simply because they inherently lack fungibility, meaning they are all unique, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, who is based in New...

12 february 2018

Gem Diamonds pockets $40m for its 910 ct Lesotho Legend

14 march 2018
News
Gem Diamonds said its “exceptional quality” 910 carat D colour Type IIa stone recovered from the Letšeng mine last January was sold for $40 million on tender in Antwerp this week.
The diamond dubbed “The Lesotho Legend” had been tipped by market analyst Paul Zimnisky to break the record for the highest price ever achieved for a rough diamond.
However, the $40 million accrued was nowhere near the $53 million that Lucara got from the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona diamond that was sold to Graff Diamonds last September.
Lucara’s 813 carat stone also achieved a sale value of $63 million in May 2017.
The stone was the fifth largest gem quality diamond ever recovered.
Gem Diamonds had so far this year recovered six diamonds of more than 100 carats from the Letšeng mine.
The mine was well-known for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished