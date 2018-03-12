Login
ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks ‘right market price’

At some point experts claimed that the Marange diamond fields contained between 2 and 7 billion carats of raw diamonds and that Zimbabwe was sitting on over 25 percent of the known diamond deposits in the world. Others even put the value of the Marange...

12 march 2018

Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"

Valentin Skurlov is a historian of jewelry art, a candidate of art history, an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, a scientific secretary and a herald master of the Faberge Memorial Foundation, and a research consultant for the Fabergé...

05 march 2018

Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again

Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), dwelled on the results of the past year and the current situation in the diamond market in his interview to Rough&Polished.

26 february 2018

Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall

Lucapa Diamond believes that it will become the only company in the world with multiple diamond mining operations whose average diamond value is in excess of $1,000 per carat, once the Mothae mine is commissioned this year. Company chief executive and...

19 february 2018

Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product

Physical diamonds will never be a viable widespread investment product simply because they inherently lack fungibility, meaning they are all unique, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, who is based in New...

12 february 2018

WFDB debates hot topic industry issues at Idar-Oberstein Executive Committee meeting

14 march 2018
News

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) held an Executive Committee Meeting in Idar-Oberstein yesterday, discussing a wide variety of subjects including the World Diamond Council's proposed changes to its System of Warranties (SoW), nomenclature issues, Know Your Client, the proposed inclusion of the International Diamond Manufacturers Association into the WFDB, finance and the situation in India in the wake of the alleged fraud involving jeweler Nirav Modi. This is stated in a press note distributed by WFDB on Wednesday.
"We held very frank discussions on a wide range of internal WFDB issues, as well as many pertaining to topics of critical importance to diamantaires in their daily work," said WFDB President Ernie Blom. "We have set up a small team which will review the proposed changes to the SoW and will have comments ready before the end April."
WFDB Treasurer-General Mehul Shah, Vice-President of the Bharat Diamond Bourse, briefed Executive Committee members on the mood in the Indian diamond industry in light of the financing scandal.
"As usual, we had a very full agenda of industry issues to address," said Blom. "These are challenging times for the wider global diamond industry, and it was extremely useful to hear the views of colleagues from across the diamond world ahead of the World Diamond Congress in Tel Aviv in June. "Finally, on behalf of the ExCo, I want to thank the Idar-Oberstein bourse for its generosity in hosting the Executive Committee meeting."

Alex Shishlo, Editor in Chief of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished


