Diamond Empowerment Fund receives funding from JCK Fund

13 march 2018

The Diamond Empowerment Fund (DEF) has received a $100,000 grant for its “Diamonds Do Good” initiative from the JCK Industry Fund which helped launch the program three years ago.

JCK has again provided funding for the campaign, aimed at informing consumers about the industry’s contributions to society.

“Putting forward a positive narrative surrounding diamonds is essential,” said Anna Martin, president of DEF and senior vice president of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). “Sharing these stories is not only good for business, it is a responsibility for the entire industry.”

Consumers are 75% more likely to buy a diamond after reading positive stories about the trade, such as how it gives back to society, according to research cited by the DEF. Based on this information, the initiative implements a storytelling format that reaches consumers using targeted online advertising and social media.

JCK will present the check to the DEF in May at the annual Diamonds Do Good Awards at JCK Las Vegas.



