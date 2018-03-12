North Arrow starts exploration drilling program at Loki diamond project in Canada

13 march 2018

North Arrow Minerals Inc has announced the start of an exploration drilling program at the Company's 100% owned Loki Diamond Project, in Canada's Northwest Territories,

It is located in the Lac de Gras region, approximately 30 km southwest, and 24 km west of the Ekati and Diavik diamond mines, respectively and immediately adjacent to the west of the Company's LDG joint venture property with Dominion Diamonds.

Field crews and a diamond drill have been mobilized to site and ground geophysical surveys have been completed.

Approximately 1,000 m of drilling is planned to evaluate the size potential and internal geology of the diamondiferous EG05 kimberlite and to test a number of new targets defined by ground geophysical surveys and having good kimberlite indicator mineral support.

Drilling is expected to continue through to the end of March 2018. Funding for the drill program is being supported, in part, by the Northwest Territories' Mining Incentive Program.



