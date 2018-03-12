Russian government nominates ALROSA Supervisory Board members

13 march 2018

The Government of the Russian Federation has nominated 12 candidates to the Supervisory Board of ALROSA, including Alexey Moiseev, Deputy Finance Minister, who previously was not on the Board, the Kommersant Daily reports. Ilya Yelizarov, Assistant Director at the Federal Property Management Agency was nominated to the Board for the first time, as well as Leonid Petukhov, CEO of the Far East Investment and Export Promotion Agency. These nominations followed in line with the order published on the website of the Russian government.

Besides, the list of candidates includes Anton Siluanov, Russia’s Finance Minister; Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the management company at the Russian Direct Investment Fund; Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA; Alexey Chekunkov, Head of the Development Fund of the Far East and the Baikal Region; Dmitry Konov, Chairman of the SIBUR Holding Board; Alexander Vasilchenko, Department Deputy Director at the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia; Dmitry Vladimirov, Department Head at the Federal Property Management Agency; Konstantin Pozdnyakov, Deputy Dean of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation; and Alexander Pshenichnikov, Department Head at the Ministry of Finance.



