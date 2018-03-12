Exclusive
ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks ‘right market price’
At some point experts claimed that the Marange diamond fields contained between 2 and 7 billion carats of raw diamonds and that Zimbabwe was sitting on over 25 percent of the known diamond deposits in the world. Others even put the value of the Marange...
12 march 2018
Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"
Valentin Skurlov is a historian of jewelry art, a candidate of art history, an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, a scientific secretary and a herald master of the Faberge Memorial Foundation, and a research consultant for the Fabergé...
05 march 2018
Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again
Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), dwelled on the results of the past year and the current situation in the diamond market in his interview to Rough&Polished.
26 february 2018
Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall
Lucapa Diamond believes that it will become the only company in the world with multiple diamond mining operations whose average diamond value is in excess of $1,000 per carat, once the Mothae mine is commissioned this year. Company chief executive and...
19 february 2018
Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product
Physical diamonds will never be a viable widespread investment product simply because they inherently lack fungibility, meaning they are all unique, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, who is based in New...
12 february 2018
ALROSA prepays USD 450 mln of bank loans
ALROSA made an early repayment of a USD 250 million loan from Rosbank and a USD 200 million portion of the existing Raiffeisenbank loan, both raised in December 2017, reducing its debt by more than 27% to USD 1.17 billion.
The bank loans were repaid with the cash proceeds received from the Company’s auction sale of gas assets in February 2018.
“As part of the efforts to improve liquidity management, ALROSA repaid short-term bank loans for a total of USD 450 million ahead of schedule. The resulting savings on interest payments would amount to USD 9 million, positively impacting ALROSA’s financial performance in 2018,” – said Alexey Philippovskiy, Deputy CEO – Chief Financial Officer of ALROSA.