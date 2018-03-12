Login
Russia reaffirms interest in Zim’s platinum, diamonds

12 march 2018
News
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who visited Zimbabwe last week to meet new President Emmerson Mnangagwa, said his country and Harare will continue with the joint exploration of Darwendale platinum deposits.
"We talked about the tasks that we have to pursue in order to develop these trade and economic ties between our countries," Lavrov was quoted as saying to journalists by AFP after meeting Mnangagwa at his office in Harare.
"We emphasised the implementation of the joint project of exploring the Darwendale platinum deposits."
The $3billion platinum project, run by a Zimbabwean-Russian joint venture, was signed in 2014.
It was expected to be one of the largest of its kind in the world.
Lavrov also said that the two governments discussed cooperation in the diamond industry.
"(We) also had a good conversation about the good prospects of cooperation in the diamond industry," he said.
Russia was the leading world’s diamond producer in both volume and value terms.
The Russians previously had a stake in DTZ-OZGEO in Chimanimani, but were pushed out when the government decided to consolidate mining claims in Marange and Chimanimani in 2016.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

