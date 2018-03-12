Login
ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks ‘right market price’

At some point experts claimed that the Marange diamond fields contained between 2 and 7 billion carats of raw diamonds and that Zimbabwe was sitting on over 25 percent of the known diamond deposits in the world. Others even put the value of the Marange...

12 march 2018

Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"

Valentin Skurlov is a historian of jewelry art, a candidate of art history, an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, a scientific secretary and a herald master of the Faberge Memorial Foundation, and a research consultant for the Fabergé...

05 march 2018

Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again

Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), dwelled on the results of the past year and the current situation in the diamond market in his interview to Rough&Polished.

26 february 2018

Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall

Lucapa Diamond believes that it will become the only company in the world with multiple diamond mining operations whose average diamond value is in excess of $1,000 per carat, once the Mothae mine is commissioned this year. Company chief executive and...

19 february 2018

Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product

Physical diamonds will never be a viable widespread investment product simply because they inherently lack fungibility, meaning they are all unique, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, who is based in New...

12 february 2018

Diamond Producers Association launches storytelling series about women in the diamond industry on International Women’s Day

12 march 2018
News

On International Women’s Day, the Diamond Producers Association (DPA) launched a content series about women working in the diamond industry, on DPA’s newest platform, Stories Behind the Brilliance of Diamonds, the industry organization said in a press note released on March 8, 2018. The series sheds new light on the positive impact the industry has on women around the world and includes personal accounts from individuals working at mine sites, jewelry manufacturers, jewelry designers, and retailers.
“The Diamond Producers Association launched this storytelling series on International Women’s Day to celebrate the professional, economic, social and cultural contributions and achievements of women in the diamond industry,” said DPA Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Marquardt. “We embrace this year’s theme, ‘Press for Progress,’ which calls on whole communities and industries to think, act and be gender inclusive. Gender-equity issues are also business issues, and the diamond industry directly and indirectly supports the livelihoods of millions of women around the world.”
As reported by many during the last 20 years, including Ernst & Young’s Has Mining Discovered Its Next Great Resource, “Women’s advancement and leadership are central to business performance and economic prosperity. Profitability, return on investment, and innovation all increase when women are counted among senior leadership.”
The diamond industry champions the values of International Women’s Day year-round within its own workforce and via its international development programs around the world. Furthermore, it helps to create economic opportunities that improve the lives of women and communities around the world by offering an array mentoring, micro-commerce grants and academic scholarships, as well as teaching trade skills that enable women to start their own businesses. This kind of long term commitment and investment in women - and communities - ensures that lives and livelihoods continue to thrive beyond the life of a mine.
DPA invites to visit https://medium.com/diamondproducersassociation to learn more about a few of the remarkable women working in diamonds.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

