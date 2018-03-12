Diamond Producers Association launches storytelling series about women in the diamond industry on International Women’s Day

12 march 2018

On International Women’s Day, the Diamond Producers Association (DPA) launched a content series about women working in the diamond industry, on DPA’s newest platform, Stories Behind the Brilliance of Diamonds, the industry organization said in a press note released on March 8, 2018. The series sheds new light on the positive impact the industry has on women around the world and includes personal accounts from individuals working at mine sites, jewelry manufacturers, jewelry designers, and retailers.

“The Diamond Producers Association launched this storytelling series on International Women’s Day to celebrate the professional, economic, social and cultural contributions and achievements of women in the diamond industry,” said DPA Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Marquardt. “We embrace this year’s theme, ‘Press for Progress,’ which calls on whole communities and industries to think, act and be gender inclusive. Gender-equity issues are also business issues, and the diamond industry directly and indirectly supports the livelihoods of millions of women around the world.”

As reported by many during the last 20 years, including Ernst & Young’s Has Mining Discovered Its Next Great Resource, “Women’s advancement and leadership are central to business performance and economic prosperity. Profitability, return on investment, and innovation all increase when women are counted among senior leadership.”

The diamond industry champions the values of International Women’s Day year-round within its own workforce and via its international development programs around the world. Furthermore, it helps to create economic opportunities that improve the lives of women and communities around the world by offering an array mentoring, micro-commerce grants and academic scholarships, as well as teaching trade skills that enable women to start their own businesses. This kind of long term commitment and investment in women - and communities - ensures that lives and livelihoods continue to thrive beyond the life of a mine.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels



