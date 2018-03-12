Login
ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks ‘right market price’

At some point experts claimed that the Marange diamond fields contained between 2 and 7 billion carats of raw diamonds and that Zimbabwe was sitting on over 25 percent of the known diamond deposits in the world. Others even put the value of the Marange...

12 march 2018

Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"

Valentin Skurlov is a historian of jewelry art, a candidate of art history, an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, a scientific secretary and a herald master of the Faberge Memorial Foundation, and a research consultant for the Fabergé...

05 march 2018

Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again

Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), dwelled on the results of the past year and the current situation in the diamond market in his interview to Rough&Polished.

26 february 2018

Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall

Lucapa Diamond believes that it will become the only company in the world with multiple diamond mining operations whose average diamond value is in excess of $1,000 per carat, once the Mothae mine is commissioned this year. Company chief executive and...

19 february 2018

Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product

Physical diamonds will never be a viable widespread investment product simply because they inherently lack fungibility, meaning they are all unique, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, who is based in New...

12 february 2018

World Federation of Diamond Bourses to discuss full agenda of industry issues at Idar-Oberstein ExCo meeting

12 march 2018
News

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses' (WFDB) Executive Committee Meeting takes place in Idar-Oberstein today, with the meeting tackling a full agenda of issues ahead of the 38th World Diamond Congress in Tel Aviv in June. The meeting is being hosted by the Diamant-und Edelsteinborse Idar Oberstein.
"We have a very full agenda of issues to discuss since the last ExCo meeting relating to WFDB matters, but also to the wider global diamond industry," said WFDB President Ernie Blom. "This is the last time that the Executive Committee will be gathering before the World Diamond Congress so we have a large list of issues to discuss and decisions to be made.
"I would like to thank the Idar-Oberstein bourse for again hosting the Executive Committee meeting," Blom said. "This is by no means something that we take for granted. It takes a lot of effort and resources, and I know I speak for all the Executive Committee when I thank Germany's diamond and precious stones exchange for kindly agreeing to hold the meeting here," Blom added.

