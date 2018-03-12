World Federation of Diamond Bourses to discuss full agenda of industry issues at Idar-Oberstein ExCo meeting

12 march 2018

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses' (WFDB) Executive Committee Meeting takes place in Idar-Oberstein today, with the meeting tackling a full agenda of issues ahead of the 38th World Diamond Congress in Tel Aviv in June. The meeting is being hosted by the Diamant-und Edelsteinborse Idar Oberstein.

"We have a very full agenda of issues to discuss since the last ExCo meeting relating to WFDB matters, but also to the wider global diamond industry," said WFDB President Ernie Blom. "This is the last time that the Executive Committee will be gathering before the World Diamond Congress so we have a large list of issues to discuss and decisions to be made.

"I would like to thank the Idar-Oberstein bourse for again hosting the Executive Committee meeting," Blom said. "This is by no means something that we take for granted. It takes a lot of effort and resources, and I know I speak for all the Executive Committee when I thank Germany's diamond and precious stones exchange for kindly agreeing to hold the meeting here," Blom added.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels



